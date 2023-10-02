BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra embark on 75th anniversary season

Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra offer a programme of American classics for their first concert of their 75th anniversary season (Sunday, October 8, 3pm, Worthing Assembly Hall).
By Phil Hewitt
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:05 BST
Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra (contributed pic)Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra (contributed pic)
Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra (contributed pic)

Taking the American theme, the music promises a diverse and exhilarating programme and a fitting introduction to a celebratory year, says spokeswoman Lynda Bartram.

They will play Bernstein Candide Overture; Copland Appalachian Spring; Gershwin Porgy and Bess Suite; plus music by Barber, Florence Price and Sousa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Bernstein’s Overture is crafted using some of the most memorable themes from the operetta itself and has become one of the most-performed works by an American composer in symphony concerts. It takes its place along with much of West Side Story as representative of one of America’s most talented and influential musicians and is a perfect curtain opener that is thoroughly American.

Most Popular

    “Copland’s warm and generous ballet score Appalachian Spring combines foot-tapping folk dances with moving musical evocations of America’s vast landscapes.

    “Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess is his most enduring and respected Broadway work and was premiered in 1935. Well known and loved favourites such as Summertime, It Ain’t Necessarily So and Bess, You is My Woman Now have become revered in the musical world as they evoke something uniquely American.

    “This promises to be an exhilarating and memorable afternoon: Barber, Sousa and Florence Price, the first African-American woman to have her music performed by a professional orchestra. Truly great 20th-century music from the American continent.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Established in 1948, the Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra began as a unique example of an amateur musical ensemble supported entirely by funding from the borough council.

    The first concert of the Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra, known until 1976 as the Worthing Citizens’ Orchestra, took place on Friday, March 11 1949 at the Assembly Hall, Worthing.

    Related topics:American