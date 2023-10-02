Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra embark on 75th anniversary season

Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra offer a programme of American classics for their first concert of their 75th anniversary season (Sunday, October 8, 3pm, Worthing Assembly Hall).

Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra (contributed pic)

Taking the American theme, the music promises a diverse and exhilarating programme and a fitting introduction to a celebratory year, says spokeswoman Lynda Bartram.

They will play Bernstein Candide Overture; Copland Appalachian Spring; Gershwin Porgy and Bess Suite; plus music by Barber, Florence Price and Sousa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Bernstein’s Overture is crafted using some of the most memorable themes from the operetta itself and has become one of the most-performed works by an American composer in symphony concerts. It takes its place along with much of West Side Story as representative of one of America’s most talented and influential musicians and is a perfect curtain opener that is thoroughly American.

Most Popular

“Copland’s warm and generous ballet score Appalachian Spring combines foot-tapping folk dances with moving musical evocations of America’s vast landscapes.

“Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess is his most enduring and respected Broadway work and was premiered in 1935. Well known and loved favourites such as Summertime, It Ain’t Necessarily So and Bess, You is My Woman Now have become revered in the musical world as they evoke something uniquely American.

“This promises to be an exhilarating and memorable afternoon: Barber, Sousa and Florence Price, the first African-American woman to have her music performed by a professional orchestra. Truly great 20th-century music from the American continent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 1948, the Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra began as a unique example of an amateur musical ensemble supported entirely by funding from the borough council.