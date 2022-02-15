Worthing Symphony Orchestra launch into spring season

DINARA KLINTON

Spokeswoman Jennie Osborne said: “After a tentative post lockdown step back into the world of live performance, Worthing Symphony Orchestra has announced a mini-season of four concerts in February, March, April and May at Worthing Assembly Hall, featuring four stellar soloists.

“The first concert on February 20 sees the welcome return of pianist Ian Fountain, winner of the Artur Rubenstein International Piano Competition when he was just 19 years old and who is in great demand as a soloist across the globe.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ian plays Beethoven’s 2nd Piano Concerto with its beautiful slow movement, in a concert that includes Schubert’s delightful 5th Symphony, and some rarer Mozart in the shape of his Divertimento in D major and the Presto from A Musical Joke.

“The second concert in the series on March 13 features not one but two concertos by Mozart, one of which is his ever-popular Flute and Harp Concerto – for which two WSO regulars, flautist Monica McCarron and harpist Elizabeth Green, take centre stage.

“With previous Worthing appearances by Sheku Kanneh-Mason and sister Isata, both of whom have gone on to huge international acclaim, WSO is delighted to welcome another member of this astonishing family Jeneba Kanneh-Mason who makes her Worthing debut playing Mozart’s dazzling Piano Concerto No 6. The programme also features Elgar’s Serenade for Strings and Haydn’s Symphony No 36 in Eb major.

“Another rising star features in WSO’s concert on April 24. The hugely talented young violinist Christian Grajner plays one of the most popular violin concertos of all time – Bruch’s 1st Concerto in G Minor.

“This concert is doubly unique in that it also features a guest conductor. WSO music director John Gibbons has invited Hilary Davan Wetton to conduct the orchestra. In a long and distinguished career, Hilary has founded many musical groups including the much-recorded Holst Singers.

“The Spring concert series concludes with a fourth concert on May 22, featuring the superb Ukrainian pianist Dinara Klinton. Prior to lockdown she was scheduled to play with WSO in April 2020 – the final concert of what was one of WSO’s most successful seasons in its long history. That concert had to be cancelled so it is fitting that Dinara will return as part of this spring 2022 season.”