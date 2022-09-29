Worthing talk will reveal source behind the story of Michael Fagin breaking into Queen’s bedroom

Former Metropolitan Police officer Michael Wearing will reveal how the national newspaper scoop came about in a talk at West Sussex Writers Group on Thursday, October 13.

Both his parents were respected local journalists in south east London and his talk will focus on writing press releases so they become interesting, newsworthy stories.

Mr Wearing said: "Michael Fagin broke into Buckingham Palace in July 1982 and sat on the Queen’s bed. It has been a closely guarded secret who provided the remarkable inside information that made front page news around the world."

He said he knows 'the story behind the story' and will tell all during his talk Write a Press Release Right at Goring Methodist Church hall.

Mr Wearing retired from the Metropolitan Police in 2007 after 30 years and is now a published author. His book How to Reduce Crime and Catch Criminals is being used by police officers from all over the country. He is also the group’s publicity officer and is currently writing his autobiography.

Mr Wearing said: "We meet monthly and normally our talks are aimed specifically at writers but my talk will be useful to anyone with responsibility for the writing of press releases or attracting publicity to their organisations.”

West Sussex Writers meet at 7.30pm on the second Thursday each month. Members £3, non-members and guests £5. Visit www.westsussexwriters.co.uk for more information.

