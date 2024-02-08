Worthing wrestler on title mission

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The young high flyer, who has built up a big cult following among local fans, challenges for the PWF lightweight title at the Charmandean Centre on Sunday afternoon (February 11).

Lovejoy has been here before, of course. He held the championship belt for a while in 2023 but suffered a shock defeat in his first title defence at the hands of the “Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh.

Ghosh subsequently announced his retirement from wrestling, and the federation declared the title vacant, presenting Lovejoy with a chance to regain the crown. But that puts the former champion between a rock and a hard place.

David Lovejoy in action

Lovejoy is desperate to leave the Charmandean ring with the belt around his waist again and prove he is not just a one-hit wonder, but matchmakers Premier Promotions have lined up some formidable opposition for the championship tournament, including two star performers from outside Sussex, experienced Surrey grappler Harry Sefton and Hertfordshire’s Freddie Idle, who held Lovejoy to a draw in a bout at Potters Bar last year.

The title action apart, the half-term spectacular, which kicks off at 3.30, features the Charmandean debut of international star “The Adonis” Danny Duggan, who has just returned from a three-month tour of Japan, and the first appearance of a new giant of the ring, 26st. Big Wade, plus The Heartbreaker and notorious tag team The Beards.