Wrestling "Adonis" takes centre stage in Worthing

Danny Duggan will star on Worthing spectacular

International ring gladiator, “The Adonis” Danny Duggan, who has just returned from a three-month tour of Japan, is the latest big name to hit the Charmandean stage on the next Premier Promotions Wrestling Spectacular.

The Sunday afternoon half-term extravaganza on February 11 also features a huge heavyweight tag-team clash and the first appearance of the giant 26st Big Wade, plus a knockout tournament for the PWF lightweight championship

Local star David Lovejoy will bid to regain the title he held last year, while other stars in action will include The Beards and The Heartbreaker.