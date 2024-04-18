Wrestling returns to Littlehampton after fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a worrying moment for all staff and acts that are associated with The Windmill in Littlehampton when the Harvester next door to the entertainment complex got demolished by fire.

After being closed for well over a year we all got the good news that the Windmill could re open.

One of the major shows staged at The Theatre was live wrestling and organisers SWF and Kapow wrestling have worked hard with theatre staff to get a show planned as soon as possible.

Kapow Heroweight champion Dr.Logan headlines.

On Sunday April 28 at 3pm, that show happens as Big Time Wrestling returns.

The Action packed two hour show features tag team and solo action plus a women's championship match and a fatal 4-way main event.

The star studded show has appearances from Kapow Champion Dr Logan, The Killer Clown "Twitch", Women's champion Abi Cartwright, Lila Kyle, Kris Kay and tag team champions The Dirty South.

Organisers said they cannot wait to return to The Windmill, friendly staff, great wrestling fans and stunning venue. We are going to put on a fantastic welcome back show.