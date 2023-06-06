Wrestling stars on Festival stage in Worthing

THE Maori Warrior is set to hit the Worthing wrestling stage for the first time as part of the Worthing Festival.

Maori Warrior Niwa is coming to Worthing

International grappling star Niwa tops the bill on the Worthing Festival Wrestling Festival Spectacular at The Venue on Thursday (June 15) when he features in a massive top of the bill bout against former WWE star Oliver Grey.

Niwa, who hails from Lower Hutt, Wellington, shot to fame in Mexico, where his high-flying acrobatic and fast-paced style made him a huge favourite with fanatical 16,000 crowds, and his name was so big that counterfeit action figures were being sold outside arenas where he was performing.

Since arriving in the UK, the New Zealander, who describes his signature move as a “mayhem buster,” has taken on the best Britain can offer but has faced no bigger test than leading matchmakers Premier Promotions have lined up for him on his Worthing debut.

Grey, aka Joel Redman, cut his teeth on Premier shows and was a multiple PWF title-holder before an extended spell in America where he won the WWE NXT tag-team championship.

The action-packed supporting card includes a tag match with local favourites David Lovejoy and Jordon Breaks taking on the team of the “Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh and new Worthing wrestler Anthony Storm, and the show will also feature a spectacular American Rumble finale.