Wuthering Heights on stage in Crawley

Wuthering Heights and Much Ado About Nothing will be two classics brought to The Hawth Amphitheatre stage this summer by This Is My Theatre.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Following the success of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, A Comedy of Errors and The Railway Children last year, This Is My Theatre return to open and close the season of outdoor theatre in The Hawth Amphitheatre for 2023. It begins with Wuthering Heights and closes with Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. Both shows make the perfect summer treat.”

Wuthering Heights is on Thursday, May 25 at 7pm: “When Mr Earnshaw returns to Wuthering Heights with an orphan boy, worlds collide. On the wild moors, a bond is formed between this once unloved child Heathcliffe and Earnshaw’s own daughter Catherine, sparking revenge, passion and obsession that will last a lifetime and beyond. The opening performance in The Hawth’s outdoor amphitheatre summer season is a beautiful and haunting adaptation that will make audiences fall in love with Emily Brontë's novel all over again.”

This Is My Theatre return on Tuesday, September 12 at 7pm with Much Ado About Nothing: “In Shakespeare’s raucous romantic comedy, deception is rife as wedding bells sound in the air, testing not only the young lovers Hero and Claudio, but also the steadfastly single Beatrice and Benedick. With plots, pranks and live music throughout, you will fall in love all over again with Shakespeare’s comedy this summer.”

Tickets priced £16.50 (discounts £12.50); child £10.50; family of four £40, available from hawth.co.uk and by calling The Hawth box office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm).