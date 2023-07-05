WWE star headlines Crawley wrestling show on July 7

One of the biggest names in professional wrestling during the early 00’s in heading to the K2 Arena in Crawley on Friday July 7.

Former WWE superstar Scotty 2 Hotty is the big headline name when the UK’s busiest and most popular promotion Kapow Wrestling bring their star studded show back to the K2.

S2H aka Scott Garland, a former 2 time WWE tag team champion and WWF light heavyweight champion most famous for being part of popular tag team Too Cool in the late 90s heading into the early 2000’s in which he teamed up with the late Brian Christopher and the Samoan Rikishi and paraded “The Worm” as part of his finishing manoeuvre.

The trans Atlantic superstar steps into the Crawley Arena with this being the only appearance South of London from Garland.

S2H certainly has his work cut out as he tackles one of the brightest and certainly regarded one of the best wrestlers currently on the Uk scene “The King of Performance” Kelly Sixx in the evening Top of Bill Main Event match.

The action packed 2 hour show, the BIGGEST wrestling show ever staged in the town also features a Hardcore Championship showdown when The Killer Clown Twitch defends his Kapow Heroweight title against British wrestling veteran Kris Kay.The star of the hit movie Fighting With my family “The Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh takes on the highflying ace The Lionkid, as Dirty South put their tag titles on the line against The BuffBusters and The Bruiser challenges fan favourite Jack Lumber.

Kapow owner Chris Eden states this is a real coup for us as a company to have a former WWE star on your show is something that does not happen very often. a few years ago you could only see Scotty 2 Hotty on sky sports tv and now he is live in Crawley. simply unbelievable and we really cant wait.

Fans can also have a personal meet and greet with the former TV star after the show priced at £30 which includes a personalised photo.