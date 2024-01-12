WWE superstar coming to two Sussex locations this February

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pro wrestling legend and popular WWE star Gangrel will be making a special appearance in Uckfield and Crawley when Kapow Wrestling bring their star studded show back to the tows during February Half Term as part of a week long Tour of the South appearing at Uckfield Civic Centre on February 14th and K2 Leisure Centre on February 16th

Gangrel, who appeared prominently on WWF (now WWE) programming with stars such as Edge, was known for his vampiric character and his elaborate gothic-inspired entrances where he emerged from fire and spat blood. In his and the WWF’s heyday, his antics were witnessed by millions around the world.

His opponent for the evening is yet to be but it has been announced that the star will be taking part in a special meet and greet with fans after the show.

WWE star Gangrel

“We can’t wait to bring Gangrel to Uckfield and Crawley said Kapow Owners.“Gangrel was a huge childhood favourite for many during the Attitude era of WWF especially UK wrestling fans, so we can’t understate how thrilled we are to work with him.”

Kapow one of the biggest and most loved wrestling organisations in the Uk have been selling out shows nationwide and hoping Gangrel will add a huge addition to a fantastic event.

The all action line up with an impressive supporting card starts at 7pm with doors opening at 6:30pm for both events.