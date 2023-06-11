Young dancers steal the show on the Cathedral Green

They showed huge skill and grace, enchanting everyone with two sets of dance, offering gorgeous colour, poise and elegance – despite sweltering heat. They helped set the scene for more than 90 brilliant events lined up across all the arts during the Festival of Chichester. The festival officially runs until July 9 but even after that there are a few extra bonuses. The majority of event tickets are available online through www.thenovium.org/boxoffice and in person from The Novium, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH, just a stone’s throw north of the Cathedral. Email: [email protected]; phone: 01243 816525. For phone and in-person bookings the box office is open Tuesday to Friday 10am-4.30pm & Saturday 10am-5pm. Also on Sundays 10am-4pm from June 18 onwards.