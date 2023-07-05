YouTube sensation to headline Worthing wrestling show

YouTube sensation, WhatCulture’s Simon Miller is the headline name when Kapow Wrestling bring their star studded show to Worthing on Saturday July 15.

The action-packed two hour show moves to its brand new venue at The East Worthing Community Centre with a 7pm bell time.

Miller made his official WhatCulture YouTube debut on February 3, 2016 and since then has become the man responsible for 'Ups and Downs' - where he reviews WWE and AEW weekly television episodes and their PPVs and Impact PPVs - as well as the "Why" series.

Here, Simon tackles current wrestling issues and presents insight from a logical booking and fan standpoint, as well as playing a devil's advocate type role in order to encourage debate.

Miller has also come out with a new series called "how WWE should have booked" which is a reboot from an old series WhatCulture used to do and can be seen in the evenings Main Event when he challenges The Kapow Champion Twitch for his Heroweight title.

The evenings event consist of tag team and solo action and includes appearances from wrestling veteran Kris Kay, The king of performance Kelly Sixx, Jack Lumber and Mjr Lee Buff.