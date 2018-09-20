Chilli fayre ignites tastebuds

Lewes chilli fayre returns to the town bringing with it exotic flavours, local produce and entertainment.

Local chilli products from mild to super hot will adorn food stalls from varied local traders providing food from all over the world.

Visitors can expect to find Eritrean cuisine next to gourmet fish and chips and authentic Caribbean jerk chicken next to pizza.

A spokesperson for the fayre said: “This event is very popular with families in Lewes.

“It’s not just for the die-hard chilli heads, there is something for everyone and the sun always seems to shine.”

This year the Chilli Fayre will be supporting Band of Brothers, a charity that helps young men involved in the criminal justice system transition to a life free of crime.

Music will be provided by the ‘Fruitful Sounds’ which is an all vinyl sound system playing chilled out Reggae, Afro, Brazilian and other such spicy tropical sounds.

This year Nick Carling is joined on the decks by Danny Webb, both DJs are from Lewes and presenters on local Brighton radio station 1BTN.

Local chilli growers and producers will have a range of chutneys, pickles and sauces as well as chilli plants for sale.

These are generally small scale operations and tend to sell out quickly.

The Chilli Fayre is on Saturday September 22, at The Paddock, Lewes.

Opening hours are from midday to 6pm.