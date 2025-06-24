The longest day of the year has come and gone and summer is finally upon us. It is hard to believe but we are already halfway through 2025 and Christmas will be here before you know it.

As we approach the second part of the year, it might be the perfect time to take stock and reflect on the TV shows that have come and gone already. From streaming smash hits to some underseen gems, there are plenty you could still add to your watchlist.

We’ve pulled together this list based on the overall ‘Tomatometre’ score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes - as well as my personal recommendations at the end, as a TV reporter and writer.

Where possible we will try to include where it is possible to watch the shows as well in the UK.

1 . Cassandra - 100% Fresh A family moves into the oldest smart home in Germany, in this sci-fi thriller from Netflix. It was released back in February of this year and you might have missed it - but sounds like it is worth adding to your watch list. Cassandra has a 100% fresh rating based on six reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

2 . Code of Silence - 100% Fresh One of my personal favourites of the year so far, this ITV drama was thoroughly excellent - and many of our readers have written in demanding a second series. Starring Rose Ayling-Ellis it follows a deaf woman who is drafted in as an interpreter for the police and gets in over her head. It is really thrilling and the boxset is on ITVX now - and it has a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on nine reviews. | Mammoth Screen/ ITV Photo: Mammoth Screen/ ITV

3 . Dark Winds (season 3) - 100% Fresh Dark Winds might not be a crime show you are aware of - but all three of its seasons, including 2025’s series three - are rated 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The first season was even certified fresh. Set in 1971, it follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. Dark Winds is on U&Alibi and Now TV in the UK. | AMC Photo: AMC