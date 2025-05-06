Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Missed out on Boomtown 2025 tickets? Here’s how you can sign-up ahead of re-sales taking place later this year.

Boomtown 2025 have announced their latest ‘chapter’ has sold out.

The news comes as the festival confirmed their final-line up ahead of their August 2025 event.

Here’s the full list of acts and how you can sign-up for re-sale tickets to avoid missing out, again.

Boomtown 2025 has officially sold out, with organizers having released their final list of acts set to perform at Matterley Bowl in Hampshire from August 6 to 10, 2025.

Once again featuring an eclectic line-up spanning many genres, highlights this year include controversial hip-hop artist Azealia Banks , the legendary funk of Boney M , Ms Dynamite , Alien Ant Farm , and a highly anticipated set from jungle pioneer Goldie .

Beyond its diverse musical line-up, Boomtown Chapter Four: The Power of Now unveils a fully immersive world ripe for exploration. Built upon the core values of Creativity, Connection, and Celebration, the festival fosters a culture of respect: for oneself, for others, and for the planet.

New for this year is Thrutopia, a dedicated sanctuary inspired by Manda Scott's visionary work. This transformative area offers a space for rejuvenation through workshops, breathwork, and insightful discussions on sustainability, activism, and self-awareness, allowing attendees to deeply connect with the spirit of Chapter 4: The Power of Now.

For those who missed out on tickets, have no fear – resale options will be available later in the year, if any of the acts listed below are of interest. Here’s the full list of artists performing this year and how you can sign up to avoid missing out on resale tickets.

Boomtown 2025 - complete line-up

Azaelia Banks, Sean Paul and Alien Ant Farm are just some of the acts confirmed as Boomtown 2025 reveal their final line-up - and details of re-sale tickets. | Boomtown/Getty Images

All information correct as of May 6 2025:

1985 Music

1991

4am Kru

5 Years of ec2a: DJ ADHD

69db (Spiral Tribe)

999999999

A Little Sound

A.M.C presents Digging Deep Ft. Phantom

A.N.I.

AC Slater

AMA

Aaron Liberator

Acid Leak

Aerial Salad

Afriquoi

Alien Ant Farm

Altern 8 Live

Anaïs

Anfisa Letyago

Anna Prank

Any Jungle In Gals?

Arielle Free

Astroid Boys Meets Deadwax

Azealia Banks

BCUC

BK

Bablyon Circus: The Last Dance

Badger

Baldhead

Bashy

BassLayerz

Beans on Toast

Ben Hemsley

Benji303

Benny Page

Bex

Bianca Oblivion

Billx

Bish's House Party Ft. Monroller

Blackeye

Bladerunner

Blanco

Bon Entendeur

Boney M

Born On Road Ft. Carasel

Bossmags

Brass Against

Bridget

Broccoli Boy

Brooksie

Burg and the Vagabond Choir

Buster Shuffle

CASISDEAD

CONN3CT Ft. Aziza Jaye, MĀDŁY & Amy True

Calibre

Carasel

Carsick

Chali 2NA

Champion

Charlie P & The Room in the Sky Band

Charlie Tee

China Shop Bull

Chloé Robinson

Chris Stussy

Chris liberator

Cinquedea

Circadian

Clipz

Cliques

Conducta Ft. Stush

Congo Natty

Crack Street Boys

Craig Charles Funk & Soul House Party

Craig Lee

Critical Sound: Calyx

D.A.V.E. The Drummer

D.a.v.e the drummer

DJ Choci

DJ Cosworth

DJ Glowbones

DJ Lusinda

DJ Marky

DJBIRINIGHT

DRS Live

DYE

Dakka Skanks

Das Booty ft. Shirley Temper, Rory K & Boycey

Dawn Lee

Dead Mans Pistol

Dead Players

Delta Heavy

Denham Audio

DerrenN

Deyu does MF Doom

Dial Emma

Dimension

Dr Dubplate

Drainfly

Dry White Bones

Dub FX & Mr Woodnote

Dub Princess & Hotsteppas

Dynamic Intervention

E-Coli

EN:VY

EYESCROSSED

Eats Everything

Ed Rush & Optical

Ekula

Eliza Rose

Elliot Keith

Eluun

Enei

Engine House

Enzo Siragusa

Eva Lazarus

Ez Dickens

FFTP

Fat Dog

Ferocious Dog

Filthy Kitten

Flowdan

Frog Oil

Fuse Takeover

GEA

Gardna Live

Gaye Bykers On Acid

Geezer

General Levy & Friends (Ed Solo, Serial Killaz, Navigator)

Girls Don't Sync

Gladde Paling

Globex Corp

Goldie Live

Gorilla Tactics Ft. Rivivibes

Got Worms

Gray

Greg Zogg

Grove

HARMEET

Hacktivist

Hang The DJS

Hannabiell & Midnight Blue

Hannah Taylor

Hawxx

High Fade

Hippo Sound System

Hkay

Honey Dijon

Hot 8 Brass Band

Hot Flab

Hybrid Minds

Hysta

I Hate Models

IMANU

Inner Terrestrials

Interplanetary Criminal

Isa alkaline

JAMU

Jack Wax

Jakes

James Hype

James Kinetic

James Wonka

Jayda G

Jersey

Jimmy Hillbillies

Joey Valence & Brae

Joy Orbison

Jungletek Mafia Takeover

Jyoty

K Motionz Ft. IC3

K-65

K.O.G

Kasra

Kaya Fyah Live

Kenya Grace

King Of The Beats

King Prawn

Klueless

Koffee

Kofi Stone

Kojey Radical

Koko Acid-Lab

Kurupt FM

L.P. Rhythm

LZee

Lady Leshurr

Lady Rage

Lake Malice

Laze

Lee Scott & Black Josh

Liam Bailey Live

Lobsta B

Ludo

MC Mantmast

MJ Cole Presents: Sincere

MOXXIE

MPH

Mainliner

Mallavora

Malugi

Man/Woman/Chainsaw

Mandidextrous

Mandidextrous Ft. Maddy V

Mantra

Maribou State

Mark EG

Matt Acidic

Matt Clarke

Matt Pless

Meryl Streek

Michaela

Miley Serious

Mimi Barks

Mista Trick Collective

Mixtress

Mobile Dogwash

Mollie Rush

Mondo Wave

Monkey

Moonchild Sanelly

Moxie

Mozey Ft. 2Shy MC

Ms Dynamite

Mungos Hi Fi

Murphy's Law (UKG Set)

Music From The Mothership

My Nu Leng

NOT BAD FOR A GIRL TAKEOVER

Napes

Negra Santa

Neuroheadz

New Groove Formation

Nia Archives

Nova Twins

OKO

OMA

Off Me Nut - Phatworld

Oh My God! It's The Church

Omega Nebula

One Dirty Ape

Oppidan

Outer Dark LIVE

Overmono

Pa Salieu

Phibes

Pizzatramp

Post Punk Apocalypse

Project Mork

Public Serpents

Punto

Pussyliquor

QZB

RIZ LA TEEF

RUBII

Rachel Rackitt

Rage

Raised By Owls

Rats On Acid

Reeshy

Richie Q

Riskee & The Ridicule

Rotofil Khonaar

Rudim3ntal

Ryme Tyme

S.A.S

S.U.S.S. Twins live Pa

SHANE.AUBREY

SMG

SP:MC

SSBB vs N4 (Pete Cannon / Saint Agnes

Sam Binga

Sam.C

Saorise

Sarah Monument

Sasha GiGi

Sean Paul

Sean Rudz

Serum 90's Rave

Serum Ft. Inja

Sex Pistols Ft Frank Carter

She's Got Brass

Sin & Brook

Skeptic

SkiRRA

Skream

Slamboree

Snayx

Souls Of Mischief

Sound System 79

Spectral

Spectrum 360

Split Dogs

Spongebob Squarewave

Spyres

Stanton Warriors

Sterling Moss

Strait-Jackit (Live Set)

Stush

Stuzzi

Syber Symon

Symphonica Orchestra: History of Drum & Bass

TECHISA

Taiki Nulight

Talco

Tassid

TechnoBrass

Teddy Killerz

The Back Wood Redeemers

The Belgian Stallion

The Blessed Madonna

The Boot Hill All Stars

The Cash Cows

The Draggernauts

The Guns of Navarone

The Hara

The Kippo and Scruz Show

The Mary Wallopers

The Meffs

The Menstrual Cramps

The Northern Boys

The Third Nipple

The Turner Brothers

The Undercover Hippy

The Wailers

The Wurzels

The Youth Play

They Say Jump

Third Kulture

Thumpasaurus

Time to Rush

Tippa Irie & The Upper Cut Band

Toby Spin

Trail Mix Soundsystem

Trav Cats

Trooper

Twat Union

Ushti Baba

Vandal

Venjent Live

Vici

Vincen Garcia

Voltage & Harriet Jaxxon:

WSOTT

Wheel of 4 Tunes

Window Kid

X Club

YOUPHORIA

Yur Mum

Zyco

How do I sign up for re-sale tickets to attend Boomtown 2025?

Though no official date for re-sales to attend Boomtown 2025 have been given, as of this morning sign-ups to be informed when re-sales are set to take place are now available.

Visit the official Boomtown ticketing page to sign up - you’ll need your name, email address and date of birth in order to be in the waiting list for re-sale tickets.

