Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will get its full reveal in just a few hours 🎮

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set to have its full reveal today (August 19).

Fans will get the first proper look at the latest CoD this evening.

But will Black Ops 7 have a beta?

Call of Duty is about to lift the curtain on the latest entry in its legendary Black Ops series. The game was announced earlier in the summer but fans will get a first proper look tonight (August 19).

GamesCom Opening Night Live with Geoff Keighley is set to take place this evening in Cologne, Germany, but will be livestreamed around the world. It will feature new game announcements and reveals including a look at the upcoming Resident Evil: Requiem.

Among the games set to feature will be Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 which will get its full reveal. It arrives after Battlefield 6 took the world by storm this month with its impressive open beta.

Microsoft announced the latest CoD game back during the Xbox showcase in June with Milo Ventimiglia set to play David Mason - the protagonist of 2012’s Black Ops 2. It is said to be set in 2035, returning the franchise to a near-future setting once more.

When is the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 full reveal?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is coming in 2025 | Activision

The legendary FPS franchise has released a new game every year since 2005 and the trend is set to continue in 2025. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was announced with a live-action trailer back during the Xbox Showcase in June.

However, the full reveal is set to take place at GamesCom Opening Night Live tonight (August 19). The broadcast is due to begin at 7pm British time (8pm local time) and Black Ops 7 will be shown off during the livestream.

It can be watched on GamesCom’s website and on YouTube. Find out more details here.

Will Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 have an open beta?

Once again, Black Ops 7 will include a single player mode as well as the multiplayer that has made the series such an icon. Expect more details to be revealed during GamesCom tonight.

Previous editions of Call of Duty have held open betas, giving players the chance to try out the multiplayer ahead of launch. Last year’s entry - Black Ops 6 - had one and it ran from late August through to early September, taking place across multiple weekends.

Expect further details on Black Ops 7 beta in due course.

Does Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 have Zombies?

For many players, the iconic Zombies mode is the main reason they play Call of Duty games. First introduced back in Call of Duty: World at War in 2008, it has become a firm staple, especially amongst the games developed by Treyarch.

Last year’s Black Ops 6 included a Zombies mode with multiple episodes released between October 2024 and August this year. It is expected that Black Ops 7 will also bring back the popular mode.

Did you try out the Battlefield 6 beta and does it make you consider switching from Call of Duty this year? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected] .