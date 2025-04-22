The cast for the highly-anticipated first season of Celebrity Traitors has been ‘confirmed’. A laundry list of recognisable names and faces are set to head to the famous castle in Scotland.

Claudia Winkleman will be on hosting duties for the star-studded spin-off to the BBC hit. It is due to arrive in the autumn, the Beeb has previously revealed, followed by a regular civilian version in early 2026.

Plenty of names have been linked with the show, but The Mirror has now ‘confirmed’ the cast. It includes an England legend, film stars, TV icons and many more.

A source told The Mirror: “There will be a huge mix of personalities - and ego sizes. Seeing how it all works out is going to be fascinating. The team making the show are expecting it to be quite different to the regular version because the celebrities will be less motivated by the prize fund but care far more about how they come across.

"It will be really interesting to see how the gameplay compares, along with which tactics they employ. Hopefully one thing that will remain the same is that it will be a lot of fun to watch."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Alan Carr TV comedy icon Alan Carr is said to be among the cast of Celebrity Traitors. | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

2 . Clare Balding Broadcasting icon Clare Balding has long been rumoured to appear in Celebrity Traitors - and according to the Mirror she has been 'confirmed' for the 2025 cast. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

3 . Tom Daley Olympic diver Tom Daley is one of the names that has been strongly linked with Celebrity Traitors and he's reportedly filming the show right now. | Presley Ann/Getty Images for Out.com / equalpride Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Out.com / equalpride