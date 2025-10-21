Celebrity Traitors is about to begin a brand new week, but already the cast is starting to look a bit thin. The stars have begun dropping like flies - between the murders and the banishments.

Three more players are at risk after last week’s big cliffhanger and their fates will be resolved in Wednesday’s (October 22) episode. The next victim of the Traitors will join the growing list of exits from the Traitors Castle.

We will continue to update this article as more exits are confirmed throughout the Celebrity Traitors run. But see who has left so far before episode 5.

1 . Paloma Faith - murdered Chart-topper Paloma Faith is swapping the stage for the Traitors Castle. She has also had a few acting roles including on the show Pennyworth and released her memoir in 2024. Paloma was the first murder of Celebrity Traitors | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Photo: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

2 . Niko Omilana - banished Niko is one you might have to ask your kids about. He is a YouTube star who has also run in the 2021 London mayoral election and the 2024 General Election. Niko was banished at the first roundtable. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Photo: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

3 . Tom Daley – murdered Olympic legend Tom Daley will be diving headfirst into the Traitors Castle for the inaugural season of Celebrity Traitors. It comes after his retirement from diving after the 2024 Olympics. Tom was the second victim of the Traitors! | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Photo: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem