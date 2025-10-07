Claudia Winkleman has teased fans what to expect from ‘extraordinary’ Celebrity Traitors

The Celebrity Traitors is just over 24 hours away.

Claudia Winkleman - and her fingerless gloves - are back on hosting duties.

Before the show starts she explains her biggest fears about the spin-off.

The doors to the Traitors Castle are about to creak open and welcome some of its most famous guests so far.

In just over 24 hours time, the very first season of The Celebrity Traitors will make its highly anticipated debut. However, host Claudia Winkleman has opened up on her initial doubts and biggest fears about the spin-off.

The BBC has assembled a truly star-studded line-up for the inaugural celeb version of its hit social deduction game. We’ve pulled together a massive guide of everything you need to know about it here.

Claudia Winkleman on her biggest fears about Celebrity Traitors

Claudia Winkleman is back to host The Celebrity Traitors | BBC

Speaking ahead of the start of the new show, the beloved host has discussed her initial fears about the idea. She said: “I was scared. Only because I’m in love with this show and I wanted to keep it small.

“Once a year or maybe once every two years felt like enough. My bosses thank goodness ignored everything I said.”

Explaining what is different about hosting a celebrity version over the regular show, Claudia added: “I think it was scarier, because all I wanted to do was chat to them and make them like me. But of course, I have to be extremely unlikable. It was tricky!”

She continued: “I could barely breathe when I saw them all in the Highlands. I’m such a fan of every single one of them. The whole team were just in awe, it was hard not to scream ‘you’re here!”

“When I talked to Stephen Fry I almost welled up, I told him “this was my dream”. We’re incredibly lucky to have the cast that we have. Each one of them is tremendous.

“The biggest challenge was being ‘strict’. All I wanted to do was chat and be friendly but my role is aloof and grumpy. I found it hard not to just sit down with them and have a cup of tea. My family and I are obsessed with Joe Wilkinson, I had to stop myself getting his autograph for my son.”

Asked about the cast for the show, Claudia teased: “They’re incredibly smart and kind. They play the game beautifully and were fully engulfed in it. It was an extraordinary experience and we’re so so lucky this nineteen said yes. It's something we never take for granted and are so grateful for.”

