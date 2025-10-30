Celebrity Traitors fans have been reminded of the start time for latest episode 👀📺

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Traitors is nearing its conclusion.

The penultimate episode is almost here.

But when can you tune in?

Celebrity Traitors is preparing to wrap-up yet another week of action in the Scottish Highlands. The all-star version is nearing the end of its debut season - and it has been a complete smash hit.

A date for the feature-length finale has been announced by the BBC. It will see the very first winner or winners of the spin-off crowned in a super-sized episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when can you tune in and when exactly will the show end? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Celebrity Traitors on today?

Claudia Winkleman is back to host The Celebrity Traitors | BBC

The hit BBC show will continue with its penultimate episode this evening (October 30). It will once again start at 9pm and is due to run approximately an hour, finishing at 10pm.

Celebrity Traitors will be broadcast on BBC One/ One HD yet again. For those who watch on iPlayer it can also be tuned into live, or on demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “As the game nears the end, the murders become increasingly harder for the traitors. With time running out to increase the final prize pot, the celebrity players take on a mission where one mistake could cause heads to roll.

“At the round table, the faithful have one final chance to discover the identity of the banished player.”

When is Celebrity Traitors on TV next?

Unlike the regular version, Celebrity Traitors has just two episodes - max - per week and will have nine in total. The episode airing this evening will be the eighth and penultimate one.

Celebrity Traitors will return for its grand finale on Thursday, November 6. It is due to start at 9pm and will run for a super-sized 75 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is not scheduled to be on next Wednesday, so there will be a nearly week-long gap between episodes.