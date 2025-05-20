Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales is back on 5 - and this is how you can watch it 😍

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Yorkshire Farm star Reuben is back with his own show.

The second series of the spin-off is set to begin on 5.

But how can you watch it?

Reuben Owen will be back with a brand new season of his very own show. The Our Yorkshire Farm star is returning with his spin-off on Channel 5 this evening.

The broadcaster has confirmed the start time for the latest episode. It will follow his continued journey to build his heavy plant machinery business in the Dales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how can you watch the show? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales on TV?

Reuben Owen sits on his vintage tractor. (Pic credit: Channel 5) | Channel 5

The second season of the show is set to begin tonight (May 20). Viewers will want to make sure they don’t get caught out by the TV schedule and risk missing it.

Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales is due to start at 8pm this evening, it has been confirmed. The episode will last for approximately an hour, including ad-breaks, and will finish at around 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales?

The show has a home on 5 (the new name for Channel 5) and it will be broadcast live on it tonight. Simply find the channel on your TV guide and switch over before 8pm.

If you can’t watch the episode live, it will be available on catch up on 5’s on demand service. The app can be downloaded on phones, tablets and smart TVs.

What to expect from Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales?

The preview for the first episode of the series, via Radio Times , reads: “The Our Yorkshire Farm star continues to build his heavy plant machinery business in the Yorkshire Dales. As summer arrives in the Dales, Reuben prepares land around a stone barn in neighbouring Cumbria, so homeowner John can start major renovation works.

“At a farmer's quarry, Reuben attempts to crush 10,000 tons of stone and building waste, so the spoil can be used to make tracks around the farm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.