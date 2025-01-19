Dancing on Ice 2025: how does the elimination work - is there a skate-off
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Dancing on Ice will eliminate one of the celebrities tonight.
- The remaining stars who have yet to dance will perform.
- But the traditional skate-off has been axed in a ‘brutal’ twist.
Dancing on Ice returns tonight and the celebrities are facing a ‘brutal’ elimination twist. The first star will be sent packing in just a few hours.
The first episode of 2025 saw half of the contestants take to the ice and perform for the first time. After a week’s wait, the remaining five celebs will finally get to strap on their skates and show the judges what they have got.
At the end of tonight’s episode (January 19), the first elimination will take place. But last week co-host Stephen Mulhern warned that there would be a ‘brutal’ twist.
How does the elimination work today on Dancing on Ice?
The first celebrity will be sent home at the end of this week’s episode of the ITV reality competition. However, there will not be a skate-off - and the star with the lowest score will be automatically sent home.
It means there are no second chances - and no opportunity to save themselves, beyond wowing the judges and public with their first dance. Which certainly lives up to the ‘brutal’ twist billing.
How does the scoring work on Dancing on Ice this week?
Each of the celebs - and their dance partners - will receive a score from the judges. These scores will be totalled up to give an overall score.
The public will also have a chance to have their say and will be able to vote to save their favourite stars. You can vote by going to ITV’s website - the show will announce when the lines are open.
The results of the public vote will then be combined with the judges score. Unfortunately the celebrity with the lowest score at this point will be sent home.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.