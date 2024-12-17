Darts World Championship TV: what time does darts start every day - and how to watch on Sky Sports
- The PDC Darts World Championship will run until January 3 2025
- Sky Sports will once again be showing the whole competition live.
It is the most wonderful time of the year - the darts has started. For nearly three weeks, fans can catch the biggest and best names in the sport in action.
London’s famous Alexandra Palace will be hosting the tournament once again. The action will be broadcast live for the fans at home over the festive period.
If you are wanting to tune in over the busy Christmas season, you will want to make sure you know which channel to put on and the timings. We’ve put together a guide to help you out.
What time is the darts on Sky Sports?
The competition at Alexandra Palace will be running from Sunday December 15 all the way through to Friday January 3 2025. It will see a new world champion crowned - with Luke Humphries entering as the holder.
Here is Sky Sports’ TV schedule through to the Christmas break. Here’s all you need to know:
Sunday December 15
Evening session
6.30pm - Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD
7.15pm - Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD
Monday December 16
Afternoon session
12.30pm - Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD and Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD
Evening session
7pm - Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD
10pm - Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD
Tuesday December 17
Afternoon session
12.30pm - Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD and Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD
Evening session
7pm - Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD and Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD
Wednesday December 18
There is no afternoon session on December 18 at the World Darts Championship.
Evening session
7pm - Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD
9.30pm - Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD
Thursday December 19
Afternoon session
12.30pm - Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD and Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD
Evening session
7pm - Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD
Friday December 20
Afternoon session
12.30pm - Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD and Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD
Evening session
7pm - Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD
7.15pm - Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD
Saturday December 21
Afternoon session
12.30pm - Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD
2.30pm - Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD
Evening session
7pm - Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD
8pm - Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD
Sunday December 22
Afternoon session
12.30pm - Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD
Evening session
7pm - Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD
7.15pm - Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD
Monday December 23
Afternoon session
12.30pm - Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD and Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD
Evening session
7pm - Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD and Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD
The darts will then go on a break until Friday December 27 for Christmas. The competition will resume and run through to January 3 when a new winner will be crowned.
Can you watch the darts on streaming?
If you have a subscription to the NOW TV sports package, you will be able to watch the full tournament through the streaming service. Also Sky subscribers can download the Go app and can use that on phones or a tablet - if you can’t use the big TV to watch but still want to follow along.
