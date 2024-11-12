It made history with its age rating 😱

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deadpool & Wolverine has dropped on Disney Plus.

Audiences will be able to watch it at home - and your kids might be pestering you to let them switch it on.

It has a surprising age rating compared to other MCU films.

Deadpool & Wolverine is finally available to watch on Disney Plus. The hit superhero film arrives on the streaming service nearly four months after making its debut on the big screen.

The MCU blockbuster drops on the streamer on Tuesday November 12. Find out the exact time you can watch it here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be available at no extra cost for subscribers to Disney Plus. And it follows the arrival of another of 2024’s smash hits Inside Out 2, which became available to stream earlier in the autumn.

But now you can watch Deadpool & Wolverine at home, you might be wondering if it's suitable to watch with the whole family. Especially if you have younger children who love superhero movies.

Here’s all you need to know:

Is Deadpool & Wolverine suitable for children?

Deadpool & Wolverine. | Disney/ Marvel

The MCU film had an age rating of 15 when it was released in cinemas. Meaning that it is suitable for audiences aged 15 and above.

Explaining the reasons for the rating, the BBFC said the film had: “strong bloody violence, injury detail, sex references, very strong language.” It probably comes as no surprise given the fact that both of the previous Deadpool films (Deadpool, Deadpool 2) both had an age rating of 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For audiences in the US, Deadpool & Wolverine had an R-rating when it was released in cinemas. R stands for restricted - indicating that it contains adult material.

How does the age rating compare to other Marvel films?

Deadpool & Wolverine made history when it was released in cinema, becoming the first MCU film to have a 15 rating. The previous high was 12, a rating which plenty of the franchise’s entries have been given - including all of the Avengers films.

However, some of the TV shows - particularly those that were originally made for Netflix in the 2010s - have had higher ratings than Deadpool & Wolverine. On the Disney Plus app, the Daredevil series has an age rating of 18+ and so does The Punisher as well as Iron Fist.

Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Defenders have an age rating of 16+ - while Echo, a Disney Plus series released earlier in 2024 is also rated 16+. But on the whole, most of the MCU films and shows are age suitable for younger audiences.

Will you let your children watch Deadpool & Wolverine - or were you not aware of the age rating? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].