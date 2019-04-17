Don’t miss the spring spectacle of bluebells

Don’t miss the stunning sight of beautiful bluebells in bloom this spring.

The 47th Arlington bluebell walk and farm trail is open until May 19 and there has been a fantastic start to the season. Since 1972 the Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail has developed into seven interesting walks over three working farms involving local charities. One of the walks of 2/3 mile (1100 meters) through Beatons Wood has been made suitable for wheelchair users.

More details about the Arlington Walk, which is near Polegate, and how to get there, at www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. Photo by Peter Cripps.

