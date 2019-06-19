Charlie Parr at Lewes Con Club

Lewes Con Club welcomes American country blues musician Charile Parr.

The performer is set to take to the stage on Thursday September 5.

A spokesperson for the Con Club said: “Charlie Parr has been travelling around singing his country-blues tunes ever since leaving Austin, Minnesota in the 1980s.

“Thirteen recordings, over 250 shows a year, and 200,000 miles on a well broken-in Kia later, Parr is renowned for his exquisite songwriting.

“As a performer his fingers move like a blur over his guitar and create a festival’s worth of sounds. 2017 ’s, Dog, was a heartfelt examination of his mental health and a perfect example of expertly-picked resonator guitar, and for someone who describes himself as a very shy individual, Parr comes alive in front of a microphone.

“You really can’t take your eyes off him.”

The show also features special guest J.D. Wilkes.

To find out more visit www.lewesconclub.com.

Tickets are priced £14.85 and available online at See Tickets.