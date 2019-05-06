The Ghost Train - Classic comedy thriller set for a May run in Hailsham

Hailsham Theatres, a not for profit community group, presents The Ghost Train Arnold Ridley’s classic comedy thriller.

It tells the story of a group of travellers stranded in the waiting room of an isolated railway station on a dark and stormy night, reacting with various degrees of credulity to the station master’s warning of death to anyone who sets eyes on the ghostly train that haunts the line.

The travellers include a newlywed couple, an estranged couple, a self-indulgent young dandy and an elderly spinster with a parrot.

Ridley’s inspiration came after becoming stranded overnight at Mangotsfield tation in Bristol, now a disused station on the Midland Railway main line.

The performances take place at Summerheath Hall, Hailsham on Thursday May 23 at 7.30pm, Friday May 24 at 7.30pm, Saturday May 25 at 2.30pm, and Sunday May 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets available from Hailsham Pavilion box office 01323 541414 or online.

Tickets £10,or £8.50 concessions.

Doors open half hour before the performance.

The will be a licensed bar, interval refreshments and homemade cake will be available.