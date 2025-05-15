Remind yourself of the rules for voting in the Eurovision 2025 final 👀

Eurovision is being held in Basel, Switzerland in 2025.

It is time for the grand final - with the finalists dreaming of victory.

But how can you vote for your favourite.

After months of anticipation and build-up it is time for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. It has been a hectic week with dress rehearsals and semi-finals taking place.

The line-up for the grand final has been set and the acts will soon be taking to the stage with dreams of victory. It will be live on the BBC and the start time has been confirmed.

But can viewers cast votes in the Eurovision final? Here’s all you need to know:

How to vote for the winner of Eurovision 2025?

UK Eurovision entry Remember Monday | FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Unlike the semi-finals, UK viewers will not be caught out by the voting rules and find themselves unable to have their say in the result. Learn more about why watchers here couldn’t vote in one of the semi-finals here.

The lines will open during the final and Eurovision will clearly state when you will be able to vote. One option for voting is via the official app, which can be downloaded on iOS and Android phones.

You can also call or text in your vote by using the numbers that appear on screen during the semi-final - just be warned there may be a charge. Viewers can also vote via the ESC website here .

Does it cost to vote in the Eurovision final?

If you are calling or texting your vote in, you are being advised that there is a fixed charge. It costs 15p per vote, according to the BBC’s website .

How many times can you vote?

You can vote a maximum of 20 times from a single phone number. This cap applies whether you are calling the MSDC short numbers or 09 long numbers. Once you have made 20 votes from a single phone number, you will not be able to cast any further votes from that number and you will not be charged those excess calls.

But as mentioned each vote has a fixed price of 15p - so that could add up if you want to vote the maximum number of times.

Can you vote for the UK act in Eurovision?

Under Eurovision rules, you cannot vote for the country that you are voting from. So if you are watching the final in the UK, you cannot vote for that entry - Remember Monday is the 2025 act.

The result of Eurovision is decided by a mix of the public vote and the points handed out by the professional juries in each country.

