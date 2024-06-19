Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foo Fighters continue their UK tour this week with the first of two performances at London Stadium.

The band are set to thrill audiences on June 20 and June 22 before heading to Cardiff and finally Birmingham.

Will the weather hold out for London fans and what items should you leave at home before arriving at the venue?

Having wowed audiences in Manchester earlier this week, Foo Fighters are set to make their triumphant return to the capital on June 20 2024.

By all accounts, the shows have been - as you’d expect - an incredible sing-a-long with Dave Grohl as the band not only have been playing material from their new album but delving into their past catalogue of hits, including the now time-honoured tradition of finishing a set with “Everlong.”

Amber Peake has put together a comprehensive list of timings ahead of this week’s first performance in London, but what is the weather forecast for this week’s gig and to avoid embarrassment, what items are prohibited to take into the London Stadium?

What is the weather forecast for Foo Fighters’ first performance at London Stadium?

As Foo Fighters embark on their first of two London shows tomorrow (June 20 2024), what is the weather going to be like around the London Stadium, and what should you not be bringing with you to see Dave Grohl and company? (Credit: Getty Images/Canva) | Getty Images/Canva

It looks like the weather is going to hold out for Foo Fighters fans at the London Stadium, according to the Met Office, who have stated in their Thursday forecast “another generally fine and warm day. Likely cloudier at times with sunshine hazier, particularly into the late afternoon and evening with the slight chance of a shower.”

Thursday 20 June 2024 forecast for London Stadium - hour by hour

4pm (gates open): Sunny with clouds (21°c)

5pm: Cloudy (21​​°c)

6pm: Sunny with clouds (20°c)

7pm: Sunny with clouds (20°c)

8pm: Sunny with clouds (19°c)

9pm: Cloudy (18°c)

10pm: Cloudy (17°)

11pm (expected finish): Cloudy (16°)

What items should I not bring with me to see Foo Fighters at London Stadium?

London Stadium will be enforcing a strict bag check policy ahead of Foo Fighters' performance; to avoid any drama while standing in line, the following items have been listed as banned or prohibited.

Firearms

Pellet guns

Ammunition

Knives (including pocket knives and Box Cutters)

Instruments defined by the law as weapons (Machetes, chains, batons, knuckle dusters)

Explosives

Chemical or incendiary devices

Spray paint

Fireworks, pyrotechnics and flares

Drugs, narcotics and other illegal substances

Clothing containing vulgar or insensitive slogans

Pepper spray and mace

Items of high-visibility clothing

Professional recording equipment (cameras for personal use are acceptable)

Large bags, backpacks and/or briefcases in excess of 30cmx20cmx20cm

Glass bottles, glass of any kind, or cans

Golf-style and city-type umbrellas (only pocket-sized umbrellas are permitted)

Pets (only service animals are permitted)

Aerosol cans

Hanging banners/signs/sticks/poles or flags

Laser pointers

Noise makers, whistles, air horns, bull horns, cowbells, musical instruments

Are there any tickets left to see Foo Fighters on their remaining UK tour dates?

There are still some remaining tickets for Foo Fighters’ remaining UK shows, and not just on the reseller market either. For those of you who have been on the fence to see the band perform on their UK tour, Ticketmaster still has tickets available for the following shows (links provided will take you to the relevant ticketing page)