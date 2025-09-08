It is crunch time on this week’s episode of The Great British Bake Off 🍪

It is biscuit week on The Great British Bake Off!

The remaining bakers will face the crunch in three tough challenges.

But what tasks will be waiting for them in the tent?

The Great British Bake Off is back and it is time for biscuit week. Unfortunately for the bakers, it won’t simply involve dunking them in a cuppa tea and devouring them.

The beloved cooking show made its highly-anticipated return last week and introduced the nation to 12 new bakers. Unfortunately for one of them, the stay in the tent was rather brief.

The remaining amateurs will be back for another week of tough challenges and will be dreaming of being star baker. One of this year’s contestants has their eyes on a greater prize than even a Hollywood handshake.

What are the challenges on The Great British Bake Off this week?

Paul Hollywood is a judge on GBBO series 16 | Channel 4

The show made its grand return last Tuesday (September 2) and started out with a true classic - cake week. It will be following up this week with another old favourite in the form of biscuit week tomorrow (September 9).

Channel 4 will be broadcasting the show on Tuesday nights through to early November. Episodes start at 8pm and will run until approximately 9.30pm.

The preview for this week’s episode, via Radio Times , reads: “It's crunch time for the bakers as biscuit week arrives, seeing them take on a 'slice and bake' signature, produce a classic chocolate Hobnob in the technical and make their favourite mementos out of biscuit in the showstopper.

“Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding find out who will be top cookie and who will crumble under the pressure, while Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judge their efforts.”

GBBO gets a new week for series 16

The bakers will face a fresh challenge this year in the form of ‘back to school’ week. It comes after the show starts earlier than usual, at least since it moved to Channel 4.

Prue Leith explained: “Paul got terribly excited, because his favourite thing in the whole world is cake and custard, and we had lots of cake and custard. In fact, for one of the challenges, I think we actually required custard.

“It’s funny, because I was at school in South Africa, and you would have thought that would have been very different, but because the whole education system had come from Britain, our school was just like any private school in England. So we had treacle tart and brownies and school cake – not very well-made, but we had the same things.”

