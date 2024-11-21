Can you have too much of a good thing? Well, it turns out the answer to this is in fact yes.

Because I sat down and watched every major Christmas advert released in the UK in 2024 all in one go and I think I got a sugar rush of the brain. I felt the same way I do after gorging myself on gingerbread men on December 25 - shame, festive cheer and like I wanted to throw up.

There were plenty of highs - I’ve already spoken of my love for this year’s John Lewis advert and that has not changed in the days since. However there were some really unfortunate lows.

1 . I watched 19 Christmas ads in a row I survived watching 19 Christmas adverts in a row - and this was the worst. | Coca-Cola/ YouTube Photo: Coca-Cola/ YouTube

2 . Coca-Cola - The Holiday Magic is Coming This AI made advert is an abomination and a complete desecration of one of the all time favourite Christmas ads. It also sets a worrying precedent if such a major company is using AI for an advert of this scale. Christmas rating: 0 Jingle Bells (lumps of coal for everyone involved). | Coca-Cola/ YouTube Photo: Coca-Cola/ YouTube

3 . Smyths - Christmas advert 2024 The Christmasy-ness of the advert stretches to basically window dressing, being instead focused on the consumer side of the holiday. Christmas rating: 1 Jingle Bell. | Smyths/ YouTube Photo: Smyths/ YouTube