The final of I’m a Celebrity is taking place on ITV on Sunday December 8.

A new king or queen of the jungle will soon be crowned.

But what prize - if any - will the winner walk home with?

ITV has announced that Danny Jones is the new King of the Jungle after the 2024 I’m a Celebrity 2024 final. Just three celebs were left in the competition after the latest elimination last night (December 7).

The McFly singer beat Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles to the be crowned as winner in a matter of hours. It comes after three gruelling weeks in the wilds of Australia.

However, you might be wondering what kind of prize - if any - they will walk away with once it is over. Let’s find out.

What does the winner of I’m a Celebrity get?

Just one of the three remaining celebs will walk away the winner of the show tonight (December 8). They will be crowned the next king or queen of the jungle.

The winner will get their hand on the converted sceptre and will get to wear a crown. They will also get bragging rights over their campmates and a big moment in the spotlight.

Does the I’m a Celeb winner get a cash prize?

All of the participants of I’m a Celebrity get paid for their time in the jungle. Some get more than others - and Coleen Rooney has reportedly secured quite the pay day for the season.

However, there is no prize money for actually being crowned king or queen of the jungle. Although the increase in name awareness and the spotlight can prove quite lucrative after they return home.

