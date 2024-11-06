The John Lewis Christmas advert is a true modern British festive institution.
From Monty the Penguin to Buster the Boxer and the Man on the Moon, we will all have a personal favourite. But with more than a decade’s worth of adverts to choose from - going back all the way to 2007 - it might be hard to remember which are the best as the years go by.
The rating system is from one to five Jingle Bells - and is based on my personal opinion on how Christmassy the advert is, how well the storyline works, the choice of song and more. Do you agree with my ranking, let me know by emailing me: [email protected].
1. John Lewis Christmas adverts ranked
I have ranked all of the John Lewis Christmas ads from worst to best. | YouTube/John Lewis Photo: YouTube/John Lewis
2. 17 - Shadows (2007)
The first John Lewis Christmas advert and it is clear they had not yet come across the secret sauce that would make their annual Christmas campaign’s so memorable. It has its charm and is a clever concept - but ultimately it is not particularly festive and doesn’t pull at the heartstrings. Rating: 1 Jingle Bell | YouTube/ John Lewis Photo: YouTube/ John Lewis
3. 16 - Clues (2008)
You can see the genesis of the now standard John Lewis Christmas advert formula starting to form here - it is the first of the ads to feature a cover song (From Me to You" by the Beatles). But it is still very much an ‘advert’, rather than an iconic festive moment. Rating 1.25 Jingle Bells. | YouTube/ John Lewis Photo: YouTube/ John Lewis
4. 15 - The Feeling (2009)
We continue to get closer to what would become the John Lewis Christmas advert format with this one. A fun concept based around remembering what Xmas felt like as a child. It just lacks the strong emotional storyline to tug at your heartstrings. Rating: 2 Jingle Bells. | YouTube/ John Lewis Photo: YouTube/ John Lewis