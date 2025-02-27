Latitude 2025: Mika, Billy Bragg and and many more new names added to this year’s festival - current line-up
- Latitude Festival have confirmed their latest additions to their 2025 event.
- Mika, Billy Bragg and Doves are among the new names set to perform at Henham Park this summer.
- Here’s the current line-up of acts performing between July 24 and July 27 2025.
Latitude Festival, the summer celebration of music, comedy, theatre, podcasts, and the arts at Henham Park, Suffolk, has unveiled an exciting wave of new additions to its 2025 lineup.
Renowned for his flamboyant style, powerhouse vocals, and theatrical stage presence, Mika has enchanted global audiences with era-defining hits like Grace Kelly, We Are Golden, and Popular Song.
Since his 2007 breakthrough with Life in Cartoon Motion, Mika has pushed creative boundaries, earning accolades from the BRITs, Grammys, and MTV while selling over 15 million albums worldwide.
The return of Doves marks a special moment for the Manchester indie legends. With their atmospheric soundscapes and evocative lyrics, their Latitude set will be their first major festival appearance since announcing their 2025 UK tour and upcoming album, Constellations for the Lonely.
A true icon of folk and protest music, Billy Bragg brings his signature blend of storytelling, activism, and raw emotion to Latitude. With a career spanning four decades, 11 studio albums, and collaborations with artists like Wilco, Johnny Marr, and Kirsty MacColl, Bragg’s set promises to be thought-provoking and inspiring.
They, along with a host of other acts include Jade Bird, corto.alto, Remember Monday, Bricknasty and many more join the already-announced headliners Sting, Snow Patrol, Fatboy Slim, Basement Jaxx, and Elbow.
Latitude 2025 - current line-up
- Sting
- Snow Patrol
- Fatboy Slim
- Basement Jaxx
- Mika
- Doves
- Billy Bragg
- Jade Bird
- Matilda Mann
- Remember Monday
- HiTech
- Future Utopia
- corto.alto
- Pozer
- Lambrini Girls
- Bricknasty
- KiLLOWEN
- W.H. Lung
- Humble The Great
- Honeyglaze
- jasmine.4.t
- Sarah Julia
- Tommy WÁ
- Jacob Alon
- Rosie Lowe
- BBY
- bôa
- Cliffords
- Chloe Qisha
- Annahstasia
- Elbow
- Clean Bandit
- Sigrid
- Public Service Broadcasting
- Greg Davies
- Bridget Christie
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Leon Bridges
- Air
- Alison Moyet
- Maribou State
- Reggie Watts
- Mark Watson
- Huge Davies
- Josh Baulf
- Alessi Rose
- Feeder
- Example
- Scouting For Girls
- Kingfishr
- Infinity Song
- Buena Vista All Stars
- MRCY
- Låpsley
- Palace
- Sprints
- Pale Waves
- The Royston Club
- Amble
- Sorry
- The War and Treaty
- The Kiffness
- NOFUN!
- Hamish Hawk
Are there still tickets to attend Latitude 2025?
There are indeed weekend and day tickets available for Latitude 2025, taking place at Henham Park, Suffolk on July 24 to July 27 2025. For more information and to look at what packages are available, visit Ticketmaster UK.
Looking for some festivals that are a little closer to your doorstep? Check out our ongoing guide to the major UK festivals taking place over the next twelve months.
