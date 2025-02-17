Love Island: All Stars fans are in ‘shock’ after the public vote 👀

Love Island fans in ‘shock’ after surprise All Stars result.

The public have been voting in the final of ITV2’s winter spin-off.

But many viewers didn’t see the third place result coming.

Love Island fans have been left in “shock” after the public vote during the live All Stars final. The winter spin-off has come to an end after more than a month.

Old favourites returned to the villa - this time in South Africa - for another shot at finding love. It included former winner Ekin-Su - who has been coupled up with Curtis throughout her time on the show.

During the live final, the public voted on who they wanted to win and the first set of results were announced in place order - from fifth to third. In a shock, based on the odds at least, Ekin-Su and Curtis finished in third place.

And fans quickly took to social media to share their surprise at the result. Here’s what viewers had to say:

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Leo) and Curtis Pritchard (Aquarius) pictured in last night's Love Island All Stars episode. Credit: ITV | ITV

Ekin-Su and Curtis had seen their odds tumble as the show barrelled towards the finish line tonight (February 17). The couple were closing the gap on favourites Luca and Grace, but seemingly the voting public did not agree.

They were announced as having come in third place during the live final on ITV2. Fans were quick to share their surprise at the result.

One posted: “Ekin-Su & Curtis 3rd? I’m in shock.” Another added: “Ekin-Su and Curtis in third is crazy.”

A disappointed fan wrote: “I don’t even care anymore. I turned it off. Whoever wins, good luck to them. What a disappointing season.”

Another echoed the sentiment, writing: “If y’all let Casey and Gabby win you’ll never hear the end of it from me.” While one said: “I really thought Ekin-Su & Curtis were going to win.”

