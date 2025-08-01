Love Island will be coming to an end in just a few days. The final is just around the corner and the couples will be dreaming of victory.

Only one of the pairs will walk away with the grand prize jackpot of £50,000 at the end of series 12. It means there is a lot still at stake as the show enters the home stretch.

Remind yourself who is currently coupled-up and the timeline of all the couples this season. See which stars have been dumped during the season.

Oddschecker has rounded up the latest odds heading into the last few days of Love Island and one couple has emerged as a clear favourite. Meanwhile some of the other couples are not fancied at all by the bookies.

1 . Angel and Ty - 25/1 Angel has been a late addition to the villa and couple-up with Ty at the most recent re-coupling. However the bookies do not consider them favourites to win - they are 25/1 with Bet365 via Oddschecker. | ITV Photo: ITV

2 . Megan and Conor - 10/1 Megan was one of the islanders who made a surprise return - having previously been dumped from the villa. She is coupled up with Conor, having been with Tommy for much of the early part of the season before she left originally. They are 10/1 to win with Bet365 via Oddschecker. | ITV Photo: ITV

3 . Meg and Dejon - 8/1 Despite being the only couple to have stayed together from Day One, Meg and Dejon are not currently one of the favourites to win Love Island. They are 8/1 to be the winning couple on Bet365 via Oddschecker. | ITV Photo: ITV