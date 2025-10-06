MAFS UK will have some new faces in week 3 - but what are they looking for? 📺👀

MAFS UK is back for another week of drama.

The show will be introducing audiences to six new singles tonight (October 6).

But what are the brides and grooms looking for?

A new batch of singles will be joining the cast of Married at First Sight UK in just a few hours. Six fresh brides and grooms will be heading down the aisle to take part in reality TV’s most talked about experiment.

The show was rocked in its second week after the inaugural commitment ceremony saw one couple break-up. Two stars have now left the cast and did not find their happily ever after.

E4 will be broadcasting episodes each week from Sundays to Thursdays. The latest episode is due to air this evening (October 6) and see new singletons starting to join the cast.

But what are they looking for? Here’s all you need to know:

When will the new singles join MAFS UK cast?

Married at First Sight UK 2025 relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Starting with tonight’s episode (October 6), the first of six new singles will join the experiment, celebrating their stag and hen dos before two of them walk down the aisle to meet (and marry) for the very first time. Expect to meet more of the brand new MAFS UK cast members over the coming days.

Who are the new MAFS UK singles?

The six new singles who will be joining series 10 of Married at First Sight UK have been revealed. It includes three brides and three grooms.

Abi - 34, Bournemouth, Veterinary Nurse

Born in Reading but raised in Lebanon where she lived until she was 14, Abi now lives in Bournemouth. A lover of animals Abi loves her job and the fact she gets to care for animals daily, In her spare time, she can be found in the gym, where she has competed at most levels of the female body building circuit.

Never having a relationship last longer than a year, Abi won’t settle for anything less than she believes she should. Having been on multiple dates, she tends to dive into things headfirst, which often results in her being heartbroken.

Keen to fix this string of bad luck, Abi has asked for an athletic, muscular man who also lives a healthy lifestyle. Mostly important – she wants to meet a man at the aisle who treats her right and respects her.

Married at First Sight UK new singles in series 10 | Channel 4

April - 31, Weymouth, Crepe Stall Owner

No-nonsense April is never afraid to go after what she wants and is always frank and honest about how she’s feeling. As the owner of a crepe stall, this businesswoman is longing to swap serving crepes at weddings to getting dressed up and be the one getting hitched.

Single since 2023, April wants to escape her run of unhealthy relationships and find a partner who matches her fun-loving lifestyle. April is dreaming of her fairytale ending and has turned to the Married at First Sight experts to find her a groom who is confident, tall, blonde and funny, and just as quirky as she is.

Leisha - 31, Edinburgh, Dental industry

Fierce, independent and focused are just a few words to describe Scottish lass Leisha. Working in the dental industry as a marketeer, Leisha is very ready to settle and have a family of her own.

Inspired by her parents' 40-year-long relationship, she’s longing to recreate what they’ve achieved. Leisha believes that setting high standards for her perfect man may be a barrier as to why she has yet to settle down.

But now, she’s coming for the help of the experts to find someone tall and athletic with bright blue eyes.

John - 38, Flintshire, Marketing Consultant

Half Italian and half Welsh, career-driven John owns his own marketing agency, loves travelling and singing. Single for the past five years, self-proclaimed ‘Romantic Romeo’ John believes he is single because he gives off ‘single man energy’.

Falling for girls quickly, he’s been victim of a string of situationships that never made it to a full relationship. Looking for the perfect brunette girl, he wants someone who is ready to settle down, is family orientated and honest.

Will he finally be able to find his long-term love?

Leo - 31, Chichester, Graphic Designer

Self-describing himself as bombastic, this ‘yes man’ strives to be thrown in the deep end and fully taken out of his comfort zone – the perfect groom for the MAFS experiment.

For the past five years, Leo has been single following a breakup that left him heartbroken. Suffering with self-doubt and constantly putting himself in the friendzone, Leo needs the help of the experts to help him let someone in and bring his barriers down.

Seeing MAFS UK as the only way he can see himself getting married, Leo is looking for someone who is artsy, creative with a lot of edge that loves to travel.

Reiss - 33, Essex, Painter & Decorator

This grafter likes to get his hands dirty! With people’s first impressions of Reiss often being that he’s a pretty boy, he wants people to see that he’s more than just a pretty face.

Single for six months, Reiss loves a romantic gesture and making the woman of his dreams feel special. He’s hoping that his bride will be someone blonde, petite with an element of glamour.

Reiss believes in manifesting what you want. He’s hoping the universe will bring him the perfect partner, but will the experts be able to find his match made in heaven?

