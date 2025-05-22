This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The metal legends will be joined by Gojira, Knocked Loose, Avatar and Pantera during their 2026 UK dates

Metal legends Metallica are set to bring their M72 World Tour to the United Kingdom in 2026.

The group are set four four shows in Glasgow, Cardiff and two nights in London.

Here’s when you can see the band play, who is supporting them on their UK dates and when you can get tickets, including pre-sale access

The legendary metal group have announced four dates in the United Kingdom throughout June and July 2026, with two nights at the London Stadium, with the promise of two completely different sets in the capital and two different support acts joining them for the show.

Night One in London will see Gojira and Knocked Loose opening for the group, while Night Two will see the return of Pantera to the United Kingdom, with them being joined by Avatar as that night's opening acts.

Here’s where you can catch the band in the new year and, more importantly, when you can get tickets to what is set to be one of the biggest gigs in 2026 - so far.

Where are Metallica playing in the UK in 2026?

The metal legends have been confirmed to be playing at the following venues on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Metallica on their 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sales

Legacy and Fifth Member pre-sale tickets are scheduled to go on sale from May 27 2025 at 10am, BST, followed by O2 Priority sales from May 28 2025 at 10am BST with Live Nation pre-sales set to commence May 29 2025 at 10am BST.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on general sale through Ticketmaster from May 30 2025 at 10am BST.

