Taylor Swift and Eminem lead the charge to break several VMA record tonight

The MTV Video Music Awards is set to take place this evening at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York (September 11 2024.)

No surprises that Taylor Swift leads the nominations this year, with the chance to break the current record for most wins in VMA history.

But her party might be spoiled with several other records that could be broken at this evening’s award ceremony.

It could be the night where Taylor Swift, one of the most dominant forces at the Video Music Awards for nearly a decade, finally breaks one of the biggest records in the award’s 31 year history, should she pick up at least two awards this year.

But could Eminem, who has had a fantastic “re-up” since the release of “Houdini” and his latest album, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace),” spoil the proceedings as he too looks to make MTV VMA history this evening and possible extend his run in one award category.

Plus netizens - I’ve not forgotten about you; BTS’s Jungkook and NewJeans could also make awards history this evening; and with the help of VegasInsider.com, who have undertaken the research to determine who could break what record, it could be a night of firsts in Long Island.

So - who could break what record at the MTV VMAs 2024?

Who could break a record at the MTV VMAs 2024?

Eminem and Taylor Swift could break some significant records at this evening's MTV Video Music Awards, but the likes of Alicia Keys, NewJeans and BTS's Jungkook could also make some history of their own. | Getty Images

Taylor Swift

All eyes are on Taylor Swift, who has pretty much dominated the MTV VMAs over the last decade; she could equal Beyonce’s record for the most wins by a solo artist in the history of the awards, with “The Tortured Poets Department” singer currently on 23 wins while Beyonce sits with 25 wins.

Swift could also tie or break Peter Gabriel’s record for the most VMAs won in a single night (Gabriel won 10) and she could break her own record for the most VMAs won in a single night by a female artist - last year, she won 9 VMAs and this year, she could potentially win 12 VMAs.

Alongside those records, she could extend her record for the most Video of the year VMAs won - thus far, she has won 4 times (for “Bad Blood”, “You Need to Calm Down”, “All Too Well: The Short Film” & “Anti-Hero”) - a win in 2024 for “Fortnight” would be Swift’s 5th Video of the year trophy, and it would make her the first artist to ever win the award 5 times

After becoming the first artist to win Video of the year for two years in a row last year, Taylor Swift could extend this record and become the first artist to win Video of the year for three consecutive years if she wins this year for “Fortnight”

Eminem

A sensational comeback for Eminem with the release of “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)” earlier this year, the rapper could break his tie with Peter Gabriel and become the solo male artist with the most VMAs ever won - Gabriel and Eminem are tied with 13 overall wins and Eminem is nominated for 8 VMAs in 2024.

The rapper could also extend his record as the most awarded rapper at the VMAs (currently 13 awards, but he is nominated for 8 more in 2024) and could join Taylor Swift and become only the second artist to ever win 3 or more VMAs for Video of the year if he wins for “Houdini”

Should the music video also win the award, Marshall Mathers will break his tie with Kendrick Lamar and Missy Elliot and become the sole holder of the record for the most Video of the year VMAs won by a rapper - all of them have won 2 times and Eminem could win again in 2024 for “Houdini”

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys might be able to break her tie with 4 other artists and become the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Best R&B Video category if she wins her third trophy for “Lifeline”.

SZA

But Keys has stiff competition in the Best R&B Video category from SZA who could tie the record for the most awards won in the Best R&B Video category (2) if she wins for “Snooze.”

Jungkook

Jungkook of BTS performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on November 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The BTS Army will be watching on with anticipation tonight, as Jungkook could extend his record for the most VMAs won in the Best K-Pop category if he wins his fourth trophy for “Seven” with Latto - he previously won 3 times as a member of BTS but this would be his first solo win.

NewJeans

Though other netizens are quite keen to see NewJeans pick up the award in the Best K-Pop category this evening. The “Super Shy” group could be the first K-Pop female group to win the award for the aforementioned video.

Anitta

Anitta could tie J Balvin’s record for the most wins (and most consecutive wins) in the Best Latin category - she could win her third trophy in a row for either “Mil Veces” or “Bellakeo” with Peso Pluma; if she wins, Anitta would also break her tie with Rosalía for the most wins in the Best Latin category by a female artist

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish could tie John Legend and Big Sean for the most wins in the Video for Good category if she wins her second trophy for “What Was I Made For” and she would also become the first female artist to ever win twice in the category - she previously won in 2021 for “Your Power.”

The MTV Video Music Awards 2024 takes place at the UBS Arena, Long Island, New York and will be broadcast live on MTV UK’s website and Paramount+ from 1am on September 12 2024. An encore presentation, including red carpet highlights, is scheduled for MTV UK on Sky at 7:30pm on September 12 2024.