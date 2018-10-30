African Children’s Choir to begin its UK tour in Bexhill

The world famous African Children’s Choir will sing at St Stephen’s Church in Bexhill on Monday November 26 at 7.30pm. This concert is the first of the choir’s winter tour of the UK.

They will be joined by the award-winning Guestling - Bradshaw CEP school choir for the Bexhill performance.

The African Children’s Choir is made up of children ages 7-11 from several African nations.

Thirty years ago, Ray Barnett was on a humanitarian trip to war-torn Uganda when he delivered a small boy to the safety of another village. During the journey, the child sang; that simple moment was the start of the choir in 1984 and since it has included children from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa. Many of them have lost one or both parents to AIDS or other diseases.

All proceeds from the concert go to the African Children’s Choir helping support Africa’s most vulnerable children today, so they can be taught and move towards a brighter future.

