ConChord Big Band ready to touch down at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath

A charity big band concert is set to take place at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, on Sunday, October 14 (7.30pm), hosted by councillor Bruce Forbes, chairman of Mid Sussex District Council.

An Evening with Glenn Miller and Friends will feature all the popular big band tunes that inspired a generation and boosted morale during World War II.

The 17-piece ConChord Big Band orchestra aims to recreate the sound of iconic 1940s swing orchestras like Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington and Jimmy Dorsey.

Performing as the wartime US Army Air Force Band, ConChord will deliver music and songs from the big band era to help get listeners ‘In The Mood’ for an unforgettable evening.

A raffle will be held during the intermission and prizes have been kindly donated by Waitrose Haywards Heath, Hall and Woodhouse, Marks and Spencer, The Entertainer, The Crown Turners Hill and The Orchards Shopping Centre.

All funds raised on the night will go to Sullivan’s Heroes, a charity based in Turners Hill that funds home adaptations for disabled children.

Councillor Bruce Forbes said: “This promises to be a fantastic evening so please join us for a trip down memory lane with an uplifting visit to the age of big band and swing music.

“Sullivan’s Heroes is a fantastic local charity and every ticket sold will help them to offer support and financial assistance to families with disabled children.”

Tickets are on sale now priced at £15 (£12 concessions). They are available directly from the Clair Hall box office on 01444 455440.

