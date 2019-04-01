Cuckfield Music Festival gets backing from council

The first Cuckfield Music Festival has been given a grant from the West Sussex County Council Community Initiative Fund, supported by Cuckfield Councillor Peter Bradbury.

The event takes place from Saturday, June 15, to Sunday, June 23, and offers a week of world music, including jazz, folk and classical.

So far, the festival has ten events lined-up and three of those will be free.

Spokeswoman Hannah Carter said: “Among the many highlights will be Dominic Ferris, whose Me and My Piano event is a regular London sell-out; The Mark Edwards Jazz Trio, who many will know from their appearances in Brighton and elsewhere around Sussex; the Horsham Symphony Orchestra with Ensemble Reza; local virtuoso pianist Caroline Tyler and local Greek favourites Plastikes Karekles with Pavlos Carvalho.

“There will also be a free-entry event, Rising Stars!, at Warden Park School giving a platform for talented young musicians in Mid Sussex schools to perform, which promises to be a very special evening of music.

“This is going to be an amazing celebration of music with something for every musical taste, so look out for the festival brochure and we look forward to welcoming you to one of our many events!”

TV and radio presenter Katie Derham has agreed to be a patron of the festival.

Visit www.cuckfieldmusicfest.co.uk to find out more. Online booking opens on April 16.

