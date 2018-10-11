Find out what it’s like to sing with Brighton Festival Chorus

Brighton Festival Chorus invites you to sing with “one of the finest choirs in the UK.”

They are offering an open rehearsal on Tuesday, October 16 (7pm-8.30pm).

Spokeswoman Marilyn Linehan said: “Come to our open rehearsal and sing with us for an evening. Afterwards, join us for a drink, chat to members, and find out about joining us on our exciting musical journey.

“Scores will be provided – so just come and sing. If we are able to whet your appetite, we warmly invite you to sign up for a simple audition to become a member.”

It takes place in the Chowen Lecture Theatre, Brighton and Sussex Medical School, University of Sussex, BN1 9PX. Contact info@bfc.org.uk or see www.bfc.org.uk.

Tim Rounding, chairman of Brighton Festival Chorus, added: “This year we will be rehearsing the dramatic and moving Verdi Requiem, which we will be performing with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in the Royal Albert Hall in November. Whenever we hold an open rehearsal people enjoy it so much they often sign up there and then for a short audition!”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Brighton Festival Chorus.

Founding music director Laszlo Heltay said: “I am immensely proud of Brighton Festival Chorus and all that we achieved together. Their distinctive sound has been greatly admired by the many conductors who have worked with the chorus from the beginning. I wish them every success for the next 50 years!”

