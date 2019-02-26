Grab your best brolly to take part in Hastings Fat Tuesday’s Umbrella Parade

Turn your swag on for the Umbrella Parade on Sunday March 3 starting from The Stade in Hastings Old Town at 12 noon.

The Umbrella Parade is a favourite part of Hastings Fat Tuesday Festival with Dr Savage And The Second Line Band bringing the party spirit from the very start.

Fat Tuesday's Umbrella Parade. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-181202-074616001

The parade will make its way down the seafront and back up to St Mary In The Castle - all you need to take part is an umbrella.

The Umbrella Parade is a highlight of Preservation Sunday with festival-goers enjoying food and drink with great music, as the rivalry of the second line bands comes to a head in a dramatic play off, and there is also Under The Radar not to be missed with four stages showcasing emerging artists from across the UK, and Thee Sunday Sonics at Blackmarket VIP in George Street, with DJs from 1-5pm, Vile Electrodes at 8.30pm, and Radiophonic Workshop at 9.45pm. Check hastingsfattuesday.co.uk for info. Photo Frank Copper.

read more: Good Times By The Sea this summer in Bexhill