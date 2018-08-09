New Brighton-based college team share passion for music education

WaterBear is a new Brighton-based college for musicians and creatives, now accepting applications for courses starting in September 2018.

Spokeswoman Claire Lloyd said: “Working in partnership with the University of Chichester, WaterBear offers BA (Hons) and Master of Arts courses for today’s musicians and music industry professionals, including a brand-new BA (Hons) in commercial music; an MA in music industry innovation and enterprise for degree graduates; and an MA in music industry innovation and enterprise for mature students.

“WaterBear is run by its founders: Bruce John Dickinson (Little Angels), Adam Bushell (Freak Power) and Mark Clayden (Pitchshifter) – a formidable management team of highly-experienced professionals, each of whom has significant experience in the music industry as established touring musicians and recording artists.

“What’s more, the team members also share a deep-set passion for music education, each with over 20 years’ experience at the forefront of the UK’s world-leading private music education sector, having set up and run several highly successful music colleges.

“WaterBear is also proud to announce the exciting appointment of Rob Chapman as director of innovation in guitar. YouTube sensation Rob is a guitarist, singer and content creator. In both 2015 and 2016, Rob was named Total Guitar Magazine’s Guitar Personality of the Year.”

WaterBear’s courses have been designed for musicians, producers, tour managers, event managers, songwriters, solo artists, film makers, social media content creators and creative entrepreneurs.

WaterBear principal Mark Clayden said: “Innovation is at the heart of what we do. We are proud to be the first creative college to take social media seriously and offer a degree that focuses on filmmaking and content creation for social media. It’s all about forming a creative community of like-minded individuals who share knowledge, skills and contacts.”

WaterBear courses start in September 2018.

Visit www.waterbear.org.uk.

