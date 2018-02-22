Singer-songwriter tells stories of First World War women at Lewes show

Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Louise Jordan performs at All Saints Arts Centre, Lewes, on Saturday, February 24 (doors 7.15pm, show 7.45pm).

No Petticoats Here looks at women who challenged expectations, telling their stories in words and song.

Louise’s show includes the woman who dressed as a male soldier on the Western Front, the women football players banned by the FA and the ambulance drivers running the gauntlet of enemy fire in Flanders.

Tickets are £8 from Lewes Tourist Information, Eventbrite (fee) or 01273 472621. Any remaining tickets will be £10 on the door.

The evening will conclude with an optional Q&A session with Louise. The audience is encouraged to dress in early 20th century costume (as a Suffragette or ‘Suffragent’) or wear an appropriate hat, but this is not obligatory.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.