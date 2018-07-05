Three bands win opening slots for Boundless Summer festival at Borde Hill

A Boundless Summer takes place this weekend and there is still time to grab tickets.

Set in front of the beautiful lakes and Elizabethan mansion house of Borde Hill Garden, the concerts will feature UB40 (with support from ASWAD) on Saturday, July 7, and The Gipsy Kings (featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonnino Baliardo) on Sunday, July 8.

Three exceptional artists have also earned the opportunity to open the shows as the winners of Boundless Breaking, a new competition launched by Boundless and Neil O’Brien Entertainment.

Miles Goodall, a four-piece pop band from Brighton that draws comparisons to the likes of Steely Dan and Rufus Wainwright, and Laimu, a six-piece hip-hop and jazz collective from Bristol, will warm up the crowd on Saturday.

Samsara Collective, a Brighton reggae act with a new spin on the Jamaican sound, will be opening for The Gipsy Kings on Sunday.

As well as the prize of a 30-minute opening slot, the winning artists will receive a professional recording session at Brighton Electric recording studios, a track produced by Dan Swift, 1,000 CDs pressed of the recorded song and six months advice and mentoring from BIMM, The British and Irish Modern Music Institute.

Darren Milton, a Boundless Breaking judge, said: “The countdown to A Boundless Summer is finally here! We’d like to thank all the artists who entered the Boundless Breaking competition. We were so impressed with the level of talent and had a very difficult time choosing our winners.

“We’ve put loads of love, hard work and passion into these events and we’re ready to dance and sing the nights away in celebration.”

Boundless is a club dedicated to civil service and public sector workers. Members pay a small fee per year, and are given access to exclusive days out, holidays and offers. A Boundless Summer, the company’s inaugural festival, is being opened up to the general public, who have the option to join Boundless upon buying tickets, which will give them access to exclusive deals.

Tickets start at £30 (booking fees apply).

Find out more at www.boundlesssummer.co.uk.

