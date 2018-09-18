Young stars and local talent in Big Charity Concert

The popular annual Big Charity Concert is back on Friday October 5 at 7.30pm for a sixth consecutive year raising funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. The headline act this time will be Beau Dermott who came to public attention when aged 12 years, she reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2016 with her spellbinding performance of Defying Gravity. She was Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer act. Shortly afterwards she signed a major deal with Decca Records and released her first album, Brave.

Tom Fitzpatrick who lives in Eastbourne (see page 66) is gaining a reputation as an outstanding swing singer. Expect to hear great songs made famous by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin and Nat King Cole.

Roy Charles is a comedy magician who has appeared on television in the UK and abroad and has supported some of the biggest names in showbusiness. If you loved Tommy Cooper’s brand of magic and laughs then you’ll love Roy with his funny one liners, crazy props and plenty of audience participation.

Lauren Bannon reached the final of The Voice this year where she was mentored by Olly Murs. She has recently signed a record deal and has a very promising future.

Making welcome returns are Concentus, one of Eastbourne’s most popular choirs, Bourne Chorus, Rinceoiri Ratton Irish Dancers and Shining Stars Dance Academy.

St Wilfred’s Hospice has annual operating costs of £3.5 million and relies heavily on the public’s generosity and support in donating money so they can continue their wonderful work in caring for patients with life limiting illnesses.

Tickets £16-£18 from box office on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

