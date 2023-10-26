Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This long-standing event is famed for its family friendly atmosphere and the organising team are planning the biggest fireworks display seen in the village.

John Collier, a member of the organising committee said: “We want to give everybody in Milland and the surrounding area a reason to come out and party.”

In addition to the fireworks, there will be a wide range of food and drink stalls offering a hog roast, homemade soup, mulled wine, real ale, cider and plenty of cakes and sweets for children of all ages.

The crowd watching on at last years night.

Milland Stores will be open offering hot dogs as well as their normal range of food, tea, coffee and general provisions. It all kicks off when the gates open at 6pm on Saturday 4th November on the Recreation Ground, Iping Road, Milland, Nr Liphook GU30 7NA.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.00 and the firework display will start at about 7.30 once all of the necessary safety checks have been carried out.

Discounted, advance tickets are available from either Milland Stores or The Rising Sun in Milland. They cost £5 per adult, £3 for children and £15 for families of up to 2 adults and 3 children. There is no charge for those aged 5 and under.

