From heritage sites to white knuckle theme parks - here’s 10 of the most popular attractions to visit in the UK this year

The great summer vacation is underway, but for those on a budget, overseas travel might not be something that’s possible this year.

But how about a ‘staycation’ and visiting some of the hottest tourist destinations in the United Kingdom this summer instead?

Seatpick discover the top 10 attractions in the country that people are set to visit this year - based on your Google searches

Summer holidays in the UK are in full swing, and if the wait to get your passports renewed has led to a change in circumstances, don’t worry – staycations are still ‘on trend’ this year.

Staycations might not be hitting the same highs as they did in 2024, but are still a popular alternative to the rigmarole of travelling overseas. It refers to taking a holiday or recreational break either at home, enjoying local attractions and relaxation without travelling far, or by exploring destinations within the country rather than venturing abroad.

This popular trend allows for a convenient, often more affordable, and less stressful getaway, supporting local businesses while offering a chance to discover the diverse landscapes and cultural offerings of Britain.

SeatPick decided to take a look at the most popular tourist destinations within the United Kingdom this year, to bring the top ten most hotly anticipated attractions to visit throughout the summer holidays – from UNESCO World Heritage Sites to all the shopping you can possibly contend with. All of which are either a short drive or train ride away, but many of which are still considered the ‘go-to’ destinations to head to this summer.

So, for those of us on a budget, where should we be heading to these summer holidays – and how do we get there or book tickets for the attractions SeatPick discovered?

Methodology

The ranking of attractions was determined by analysing monthly average search volume data retrieved from Google Keyword Planner. This data specifically covered searches over the June, July, and August months from 2022 through June 2025.

For each attraction, which had to possess over 3,000 reviews on Tripadvisor to be included in the analysis, a comprehensive list of search terms was utilized, including variations such as "[attraction]," "[attraction] location," "[attraction] tickets," and direct booking queries like "book [attraction] tickets."

The total combined search volume for all relevant terms associated with each attraction was then calculated to establish its overall average monthly search volume, subsequently used to rank the attractions from highest to lowest.

The 10 most hotly anticipated attractions in the UK this summer holiday

10. Stonehenge (401,020 Searches)

Address: Salisbury SP4 7DE

Step back in time at Stonehenge, one of the world's most iconic prehistoric monuments. This enigmatic stone circle on Salisbury Plain has fascinated visitors and archaeologists for centuries. Marvel at the sheer scale of the sarsens and bluestones, ponder the mysteries of its construction and purpose, and soak in the atmospheric landscape that surrounds this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

9. Chester Zoo (401,178 Searches)

Address: Chester CH2 1LE

Embark on a wild adventure at Chester Zoo, one of the UK's largest and most popular zoos, dedicated to conservation and education. Home to over 27,000 animals from more than 500 species, you can explore diverse habitats from the tropical Islands of South East Asia to the African savannah. Witness magnificent giraffes, playful primates, powerful big cats, and rare, endangered species, all within beautifully designed enclosures that prioritize animal welfare and natural behaviours.

8. Camden Market (405,182 Searches)

Address: 54-56 Camden Lock Pl, London NW1 8AF

Dive into the vibrant, eclectic heart of London's counter-culture at Camden Market. This sprawling collection of markets offers a kaleidoscope of independent stalls, unique boutiques, and international street food.

From alternative fashion and vintage finds to handcrafted jewellery and quirky gifts, there’s something to discover around every corner. Soak up the bohemian atmosphere, enjoy live music, and savour delicious global cuisines in one of the capital's most dynamic and distinctive destinations.

7. Tower of London (409,456 Searches)

Address: London EC3N 4AB

Uncover centuries of captivating, often chilling, history at the Tower of London, a historic castle located on the north bank of the River Thames. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this iconic fortress has served as a royal palace, a notorious prison, and the home of the Crown Jewels. Explore its ancient walls, visit the infamous Traitors' Gate, walk in the footsteps of kings and queens (and their unfortunate prisoners), and meet the legendary Yeoman Warders and ravens.

6. Hyde Park (445,850 Searches)

Address: Hyde Park, London

Escape the urban hustle and bustle in Hyde Park, one of London's largest and most famous Royal Parks. Spanning 350 acres, this green oasis offers a tranquil retreat in the heart of the city. Enjoy a leisurely stroll or cycle along its tree-lined paths, relax by the Serpentine Lake, or visit iconic spots like Speakers' Corner.

Perfect for picnics, outdoor activities, or simply unwinding amidst beautiful landscapes, Hyde Park is a cherished urban haven for locals and visitors alike.

5. Borough Market (474,552 Searches)

Address: London SE1 9AL

Awaken your senses at Borough Market, London's most renowned food market and a paradise for gourmands. Located under a maze of Victorian railway arches near London Bridge, this bustling market offers an extraordinary array of fresh produce, artisanal cheeses, gourmet meats, baked goods, and international street food.

Sample delectable treats, discover unique ingredients, and soak in the lively atmosphere as you explore one of the capital's culinary epicentres. A must-visit for food lovers.

4. Natural History Museum (531,434 Searches)

Address: Cromwell Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 5BD

Step into a world of natural wonders at the Natural History Museum in London, a magnificent building housing a vast collection of specimens from across Earth's history.

From the colossal skeleton of a blue whale suspended in Hintze Hall to the interactive Dinosaurs gallery and fascinating exhibits on volcanoes and earthquakes, the museum offers an immersive journey through the natural world. Engaging for all ages, it's a place of discovery, education, and awe-inspiring beauty, sparking curiosity about life on Earth.

3. Covent Garden (547,932 Searches)

Address: London WC2

Immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of Covent Garden, a captivating district in London's West End known for its unique blend of culture, shopping, and entertainment.

Explore the bustling market building with its artisanal crafts and independent boutiques, enjoy world-class street performances in the piazza, or dine at a diverse range of restaurants and cafes. From luxury brands to quirky shops and the Royal Opera House nearby, Covent Garden offers a lively and quintessential London experience.

2. Buckingham Palace (625,916 Searches)

Address: London SW1A 1AA

Experience the grandeur of the British monarchy at Buckingham Palace, the iconic official residence of the Sovereign in London. Witness the world-famous Changing of the Guard ceremony, admire the palace's stunning architecture, or, during select summer months, tour the State Rooms used for official events and entertainment.

Explore the exquisite Royal Mews and the Queen's Gallery, offering a glimpse into royal life and an unparalleled collection of art and treasures.

1. Alton Towers Resort (992,425 Searches)

Address: Farley Ln, Alton, Stoke-on-Trent ST10 4DB

Prepare for an exhilarating escape at Alton Towers Resort, the UK's largest theme park and an unparalleled destination for thrills and adventure. Home to iconic rollercoasters like The Smiler, Oblivion, and Nemesis, as well as family-friendly attractions, water rides, and themed lands, there's excitement for every age.

Beyond the rides, explore beautiful gardens, stay in themed accommodation, and dive into a world of fantasy and adrenaline-pumping fun. Alton Towers promises an unforgettable day (or stay) of epic proportions.

Looking for a trip to a UK theme park but unsure where has the best value for money over the summer holidays? Take a look at our guide at 15 value-for-money parks for all the family throughout the school break.